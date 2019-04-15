US businesses’ job openings Dropped sharply in February

The number of available work in the U.S. dropped sharply in February after nearly reaching a record amount the preceding month, a indication that companies may pull back a bit about hiring.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that job openings dropped 7.1percent to 7.1 million, the lowest level in nearly a year. The range of people has been nearly unchanged.

The statistics indicate the job market is still strong but they repeat the gentle slowdown in hiring which has happened so far. Employers have added an average of 180,000 jobs a month at the first three months this year, down from nearly year. However, that degree of hiring is enough to reduce the unemployment rate, now 3.8%, over time.

The tally of open projects far outnumbers the 6.2 million individuals who were officially unemployed in February, a stark indication of employer demand. The situation has been the reverse: there were more individuals seeking work than jobs available. But job openings pulled.

The job market’s downshift is apparently following a route fixed by the market. Growth reached 2.9percent in 2018, the fastest in four years, but most economists expect growth to slow this year to between 2 percent and 2.5 percent.

Consumers have become wary and reined in their spending, a sign that last year’s tax cuts’ effect is fading.

Since most people quit their jobs to have a fresh one That’s a good sign. The increase in the previous year suggests that Americans are more confident about finding new job.

That, in turn, will help push salaries higher, as firms raise pay to discover and keep employees.