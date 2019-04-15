Urban Outfitters (URBN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the top-line miss during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and management’s remark that the company commenced fiscal 2020 with softer-than-expected sales. The company anticipates first-quarter fiscal 2020 comps in the range of flat to down low-single-digits in the Retail segment. Although comparable retail segment net sales rose for the sixth quarter in row during the fourth quarter, the rate of growth has decelerated. Based on comps projection, the company expects gross margin to contract in the first quarter. Nevertheless, we believe new store openings, increased digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well. Management is also making efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.74 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.55 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $346,389.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,148.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 9,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $310,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,466,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,266,000 after buying an additional 406,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,466,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,682,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 547.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,403,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,009,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

