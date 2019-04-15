University of Tennessee Sells 49,420 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

University of Tennessee lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 33.7% of University of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. University of Tennessee owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,360,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $169,753,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,672,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,938,000.

BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.61. 1,671,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,220. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $81.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

