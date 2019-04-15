UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26,088.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,723,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $223.22 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $220.77 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

