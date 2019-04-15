UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Stephens began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $223.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $220.77 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

