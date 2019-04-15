UDR, Inc. (UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

In other news, Chairman Thomas W. Toomey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,682,826 shares in the company, valued at $75,828,139.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,175.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,476 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. UDR has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.