Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 40,797 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (IVAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,797 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of Intevac worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intevac by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Intevac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,075,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $59,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,049.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.47 on Monday. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $125.59 million, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IVAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

