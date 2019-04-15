Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 256,506 Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) by 431.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 256,506 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Melinta Therapeutics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 3,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 767,239 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 413,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 182,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MLNT stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.22. Melinta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $46.00.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 256,506 Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/two-sigma-investments-lp-purchases-256506-shares-of-melinta-therapeutics-inc-mlnt.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Melinta Therapeutics Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.