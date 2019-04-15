Two Sigma Investments LP Has $265,000 Stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 986,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 489,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tutor Perini Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

