Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Gamco Investors Inc (GBL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gamco Investors were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,016,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 218,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 147,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 455,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GBL opened at $20.79 on Monday. Gamco Investors Inc has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Gamco Investors had a net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 399.61%. The business had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

