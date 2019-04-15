Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 29,725 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.26.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Philip Titterton sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $81,031.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,786 shares of company stock valued at $438,712 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 29,725 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/two-sigma-advisers-lp-sells-29725-shares-of-ttm-technologies-inc-ttmi.html.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.