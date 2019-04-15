Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 21,162 Shares of Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zagg were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zagg in the third quarter valued at $3,974,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,141 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Zagg by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 270,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zagg by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ZAGG opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Zagg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Zagg had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Zagg Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

