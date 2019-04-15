Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,033 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of Unifi worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 57.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Gerstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,961.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,195 shares of company stock worth $1,406,480 in the last 90 days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE:UFI opened at $19.47 on Monday. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Unifi had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

