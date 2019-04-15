Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 14,700 Shares of Signature Bank (SBNY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,641,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,750,000 after acquiring an additional 431,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 35.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,184,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after acquiring an additional 310,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

SBNY stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

