TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $270,345.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 41,121,628,417 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

