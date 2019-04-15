Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.54 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,140.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

