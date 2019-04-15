Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,605 Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 9,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

Shares of BPR opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,605 Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/truvestments-capital-llc-purchases-shares-of-2605-brookfield-property-reit-inc-bpr.html.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.