Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,110 nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,699,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,331,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,393,323 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 289.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after buying an additional 953,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 76.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,329,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 577,836 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT opened at $28.00 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $568.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Buckingham Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,110 nVent Electric PLC (NVT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/truvestments-capital-llc-buys-shares-of-2110-nvent-electric-plc-nvt.html.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.