Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $79.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/truvestments-capital-llc-buys-new-position-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.