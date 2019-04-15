Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,385 Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

