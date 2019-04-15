Trump says Boeing should Mend, Subsequently Max jets that are re-brand

President Donald Trump is offering some information manufacturer of the 737 Max jet, to Boeing.

Trump tweeted Monday that if he had been in control of Boeinghe would”FIX” the airplane,”include some extra fantastic features, & REBRAND the airplane using a new name.” He adds:”No merchandise has endured like this one.”

Airlines and countries around the globe have grounded the Boeing 737 Max or banned it from airspace following an Ethiopian Airlines crash each month. An accident between the model happened off Indonesia in October.

Trump once possessed a short-lived airlineTrump Shuttle.