Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 351,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 143,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

