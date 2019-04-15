TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

TCBK stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $136,635.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,134.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 173,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,241,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,010 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

