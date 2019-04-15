Translate Bio (TBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Translate Bio stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $137,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

