Traders Sell Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) on Strength (LLY)

Investors sold shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $75.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.39 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Eli Lilly And Co had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Eli Lilly And Co traded up $1.02 for the day and closed at $124.08

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.02.

The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,040,990 shares of company stock worth $129,682,182. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

