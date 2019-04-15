Tractor Supply (TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills Sells 32,529 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 32,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $3,321,536.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,216.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $104.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 283,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 963,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,174,000 after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/tractor-supply-tsco-evp-robert-d-mills-sells-32529-shares.html.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.