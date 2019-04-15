Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.38 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32,925.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,683,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,732,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,250,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,026,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,944,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 166,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 117,781 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.49. 2,408,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,533. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.38 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/toth-financial-advisory-corp-has-6-38-million-stake-in-ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-etf-ibb.html.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.