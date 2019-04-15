Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,404 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in J M Smucker by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.91.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.18. The company had a trading volume of 616,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $122.11.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

