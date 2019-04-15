Tokia (TKA) One Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Tokia token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Tokia has a market capitalization of $34,494.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokia has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00379056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.01198036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00212019 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001524 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Tokia Profile

Tokia was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokia is /r/TOKIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokia’s official message board is medium.com/@tokia_io . The official website for Tokia is www.tokia.io . Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokia

Tokia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokia using one of the exchanges listed above.

