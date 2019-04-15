Timicoin (TMC) One Day Volume Tops $9,237.00

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Timicoin has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. Timicoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $9,237.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Timicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Timicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00379964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.01144973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00212838 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Timicoin Coin Profile

Timicoin was first traded on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. Timicoin’s official website is timicoin.io . The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth

Timicoin Coin Trading

Timicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Timicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Timicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Timicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Timicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.