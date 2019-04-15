Tilray (TLRY) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Group

Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLRY. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tilray from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $81.10 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.52.

TLRY stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.52. Tilray has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 157.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 3,443 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $210,160.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 46,557 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $2,950,782.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,025 shares of company stock valued at $26,792,913 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,240,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

