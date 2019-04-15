Tiaa Fsb Has $236.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,560,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,148,051 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $236,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,610,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,923,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,226,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,991,000 after acquiring an additional 654,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,298,000 after acquiring an additional 497,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,045,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,638,000 after acquiring an additional 420,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $155.82. 1,386,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,971. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $157.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4289 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

