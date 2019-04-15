Tiaa Fsb Has $13.87 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,263 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,790. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

