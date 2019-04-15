Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.30. 1,582,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,318. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $270.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.4551 per share. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/tiaa-fsb-grows-position-in-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.