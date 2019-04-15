Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,277,351 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,875. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

