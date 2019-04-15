Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in The Providence Service Co. (PRSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Providence Service were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 142,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $65.73 on Monday. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.76 million for the quarter.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

