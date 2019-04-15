Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in World Acceptance were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $6,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

WRLD opened at $124.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.52. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $137.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.16 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

