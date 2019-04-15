Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $492,000 Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of FARO Technologies worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $951.16 million, a PE ratio of 121.11 and a beta of 1.51. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.77 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-492000-holdings-in-faro-technologies-inc-faro.html.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.