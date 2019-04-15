Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.68. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

In related news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $223,205.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,134 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

