The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,552,000 after buying an additional 79,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 135,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,567. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $365.86.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.32 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $331.50 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.49.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $23,485,929.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,509,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,677 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

