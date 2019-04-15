2:40 p.m.

Boeing has forced 96 flights to examine a software update for the 737 Max jet, the CEO of the company states.

Dennis Muilenburg said as Boeing tries to convince regulators that the plane is safe, that test flights are planned in the coming weeks.

Regulators around the world last month trained the Max between the airplane, in Ethiopia.

In that crash along with an October crash in Indonesiainformation from a detector caused automation to kick and push the plane’s nose reduced. Pilots were not able to save the airplanes.

Muilenburg additionally says Boeing agents have held meetings in the U.S., the uk, Singapore and China with officials and pilots from the majority of the airlines who own Max jets.

Even a senator is introducing a bill in Congress requiring airplane makers to do this without an additional charge and to offer airlines with safety gear considered elective.

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts says security equipment that hadn’t been installed on two Boeing 737 Max jets may have saved them from fatal crashes. He says the gear may have alarmed crews from detectors implicated.

Markey says plane manufacturers shouldn’t handle security features as luxuries that could generate fees such as baths that are additional and premium chairs.

Boeing says its planes are equipped with”all vital attributes” required for safety. It’s said it will provide two attributes missing in the two crashed planes free of charge.