The Newest President Donald Trump's tax returns (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claims his department intends to”follow the law” and will be currently reviewing a petition by a leading House Democrat to provide President Donald Trump’s tax returns into lawmakers.

Mnuchin told a House panel he has not had some communications with the president or his best staff concerning the department’s decision whether to supply Trump’s tax yields under a nearly century-old statute which states that the Treasury Department”shall furnish” them if asked.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal asked the yields in a letter to Mnuchin which put a deadline of Wednesday to provide them. Mnuchin says that he”looks forward to responding”

12:25 a.m.

Because House Democrats last week asked him President Donald Trump’s tax 30, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is facing off with lawmakers on Capitol Hill for the first time.

Rettig is guaranteed to face questions afternoon. Even the White House has indicated it will fight with the request.

Last week, the chairman of a different House panel requested for Trump’s personal and business yields by Wednesday at a letter into Rettig, relying on a 1924 statute which states the Treasury Department”shall provide” them when asked. The IRS is part of Treasury.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin markers off with lawmakers at the afternoon.