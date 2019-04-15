Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $182,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,247 shares of company stock worth $2,673,820 in the last 90 days. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,515,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 966,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.92. 13,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,422. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.