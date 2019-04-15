Tesco (TSCO) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tesco in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 272.46 ($3.56).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 247.10 ($3.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49). The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

