TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.58.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $796.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

