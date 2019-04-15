TechTarget (TTGT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.08. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 8,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $134,656.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 29,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $464,999.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,773.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,151 shares of company stock worth $3,153,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TechTarget by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 56.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.