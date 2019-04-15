Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.73. 595,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,289. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,184.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,054.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

