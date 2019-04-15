Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of WAB stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.23. 7,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,132. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,166.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/tandem-investment-advisors-inc-lowers-position-in-westinghouse-air-brake-technologies-corp-wab.html.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.