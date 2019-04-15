Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th.

SU traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 135,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 19,812.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,430,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387,781 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,090,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 750,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 173,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

