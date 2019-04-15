Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.67% of Summit Materials worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $507,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,345. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. Summit Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Summit Materials to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

